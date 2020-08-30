1/1
RANDOLPH MADISON JR.
Randolph (Red) Madison, Jr., age 102, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathryn Madison Carter (Ryan) of Alpharetta, GA and Mary Randolph Madison Massey (Rick) of Prince George, VA; grandchildren, Mary Kathryn McCorison (Matthew) of Tucker, GA, Carolyn Madison Carter of Prince George, VA, Sarah Massey Green (James) of Hopewell, VA, and Monica Massey Rodriguez (Anthony) of Union, NJ; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Nora Rodriguez, Jack Ryan Dunham, and Leona Green; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jo Keeter Madison; his parents, Randolph and Martha Madison; sisters, Elizabeth Taylor and Martha Lee Romaine both of Petersburg, VA, and sister-in-law, Eoline Hord of Kings Mountain, NC. Randolph was born and raised in Petersburg, VA and attended Hampden-Sydney College. During WWII, he served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and medic. He spent his professional career at the Bull Dental Clinic at Ft. Lee, VA as a dental technician and was also a local taxidermist. He was active in his community and churches, Tabb Street Presbyterian, New Venture Christian Fellowship, and West Hopewell Presbyterian. He enjoyed fishing, making Christmas fudge, dancing to Big Band music and he never met an animal he didn't like.
For safety of family and friends during this current pandemic, a formal visitation will be excused. Instead, those who wish to honor Red may sign the register and visit with him from 3:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. All are welcome to celebrate Red's life at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital Foundation at 2924 Brook Rd., Richmond, VA 23220 or online at chfrichmond.org. Donations need to be designated in memory of Randolph Madison, Jr. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Blandford Cemetery
