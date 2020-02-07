|
|
"I have fought a good fight and I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.
Mr. Randolph S. Maple, 69, of 11001 Old Stage Road, Prince George, Virginia, departed this life peacefully at Southside Regional Medical Center on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Randolph better known as "Didi" was born on April 20, 1950, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a friendly person who was well known; to him no one was a stranger.
Randolph was preceded in death by his mother and father, Josephine Harris Taylor and John Marvin Maple, Sr.
Randolph was educated through the Prince George Public School System. He was a faithful member of Powell's Creek Baptist Church of Prince George where he served and gave his life to Christ. He was a hard working family man who retired from Univar Inc. He was a die hard Washington Redskins fan who loved football.
Randolph leaves to cherish his memory: A loving and devoted wife, Daisy Maple; two loving and devoted children, Randy Maple and Tamika Maple-Glenn (DaQuon); three devoted and loving grandchildren, Daniya and DaQuonte Glenn, Tayvon Maple; three loving and devoted sisters, Daisy "Tiny" King, Doris Maple Gray, and Marie Maple; two loving and devoted brothers, John Maple Jr. and Gilbert Maple (Hilda); two devoted brothers-in-law, Jesse Sykes Jr. (Kendall) and Patrick Sykes; two devoted sisters-in-law, Katie Pope and Laura Pope; three devoted friends, Otis "Gene" Morse, Jeremiah Jackson, and Melvin Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
The family will receive friends at the home of daughter, Tamika Maple-Glenn, 216 N. 15th Avenue, Hopewell, VA. The family can be reached by calling (804)541-3641.
Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Powell's Creek Baptist Church, 1400 Moody Rd., Prince George, VA, 23875, pastor, Rev. Robert L. Barnes, eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA (804)458-5357. Please send online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020