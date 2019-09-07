Home

RANDY A. BRIDGES

RANDY A. BRIDGES Obituary
Randy A. Bridges, 66, of South Chesterfield, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Theresa R. Bridges; sons, Brandon, Randy, Jason and Kaleb; daughters, Tiffany, Dawn, Angie and Christie; brothers, Marvin, Larry and Kenny; sisters, Leeny, Sis, Linda and Sharon; numerous nieces and nephews, and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Nellie Bridges; brothers, Sug and Ronnie; and sisters, Betty and Marylou. Services will be private.

Online guest book available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
