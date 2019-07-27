Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDY MEADOWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDY O. MEADOWS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RANDY O. MEADOWS Obituary
Randy O. Meadows, 46, of Dinwiddie, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

He enjoyed watching sports, especially wrestling, racing and football. He was a kindhearted man and will be missed dearly by those who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edmon Meadows and uncles, Steve and Richard Meadows. He is survived by his mother, Ann Wells; sister, Tammie Cole (Larry); nieces, Sheila, Brittany and Kristen and aunts, Dot Temple and Pat Smith.

A memorial gathering will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now