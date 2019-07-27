|
Randy O. Meadows, 46, of Dinwiddie, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
He enjoyed watching sports, especially wrestling, racing and football. He was a kindhearted man and will be missed dearly by those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edmon Meadows and uncles, Steve and Richard Meadows. He is survived by his mother, Ann Wells; sister, Tammie Cole (Larry); nieces, Sheila, Brittany and Kristen and aunts, Dot Temple and Pat Smith.
A memorial gathering will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 27 to July 28, 2019