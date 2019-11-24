|
A Memorial Service for Rashaan T. Hines, 38, formerly of Petersburg, VA who entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry St., Petersburg, VA with Rev. Dr. George W .C. Lyons, Jr., pastor, officiating.
A repast will follow at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019