Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
RASHAAN HINES
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Gillfield Baptist Church
209 Perry St
Petersburg, VA
RASHAAN T. HINES


1981 - 2019
RASHAAN T. HINES Obituary
A Memorial Service for Rashaan T. Hines, 38, formerly of Petersburg, VA who entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry St., Petersburg, VA with Rev. Dr. George W .C. Lyons, Jr., pastor, officiating.
A repast will follow at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
