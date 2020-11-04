1/1
RAY C. BURKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray C. Burke, 76, of City of Hopewell, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was a wonderful, loving father and grandfather, and will be truly missed. He was born in Warren County, VA and raised on Audley Farm in Berryville, VA. Ray graduated from Clarke County High School and served in the US Army. He retired from Philip Morris/ BCT as a machinist after 30 years of service. Ray enjoyed coaching football and other little league sports in Chesterfield County. He also was an avid hunter, Redskins fan, and member of the Hopewell Moose Lodge. He enjoyed many happy years of retirement spent traveling and making memories with his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Merridith Harrison (James Jones), Bryan Burke (Tracy), Sherrie Buffo, and Pamela Lumpkin (Cullen); grandchildren, Giordana Buffo, Alexandria Lumpkin, Giacomo Buffo, III, Ellie Burke, Veronica Lumpkin, Aynsley Burke, and Camryn Harrison; great-grandsons, Giaxon Brown and Jaidyn Brown. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Iziah and Inez Burke; brothers, Coleman Burke, Carl Burke, and Forrest Lynn Burke; spouses, Ellen Burke and Hilda Burke. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service (Rt. 10). A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made via inmemof.org/ray-burke.
"The master said, 'Well done, my good and faithful servant. You have been faithful in handling this small amount, so now I will give you many more responsibilities. Let's celebrate together!' -Matthew 25:23

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved