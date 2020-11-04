Ray C. Burke, 76, of City of Hopewell, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was a wonderful, loving father and grandfather, and will be truly missed. He was born in Warren County, VA and raised on Audley Farm in Berryville, VA. Ray graduated from Clarke County High School and served in the US Army. He retired from Philip Morris/ BCT as a machinist after 30 years of service. Ray enjoyed coaching football and other little league sports in Chesterfield County. He also was an avid hunter, Redskins fan, and member of the Hopewell Moose Lodge. He enjoyed many happy years of retirement spent traveling and making memories with his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Merridith Harrison (James Jones), Bryan Burke (Tracy), Sherrie Buffo, and Pamela Lumpkin (Cullen); grandchildren, Giordana Buffo, Alexandria Lumpkin, Giacomo Buffo, III, Ellie Burke, Veronica Lumpkin, Aynsley Burke, and Camryn Harrison; great-grandsons, Giaxon Brown and Jaidyn Brown. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Iziah and Inez Burke; brothers, Coleman Burke, Carl Burke, and Forrest Lynn Burke; spouses, Ellen Burke and Hilda Burke. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service (Rt. 10). A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made via inmemof.org/ray-burke.
"The master said, 'Well done, my good and faithful servant. You have been faithful in handling this small amount, so now I will give you many more responsibilities. Let's celebrate together!' -Matthew 25:23