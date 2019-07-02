|
The Service of the Celebration of Life for Raymond Earl Talley, Sr. will be held at Ocran United Methodist Church on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at Ocran on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
October 23, 1937 – June 29, 2019,
The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him. Proverbs 20:7
On June 29, 2019, the Lord welcomed home His precious servant, Raymond Earl Talley, Sr. He is now with his Savior in paradise, released from the chains of Alzheimer's.
When our time on earth is done, we, his survivors: son and namesake, Raymond Jr. (Starr); daughter, Angie (Brett); daughter, Laura (Dallas); grandchildren, Ryan (Amy), Whitney (Shawn), Amber, Aaron (Danielle), Ryan, Daniel (Sterlyn), Shannon, and great-grandchildren, RayGen, Noah, Leah, Levi, and Luna, look forward with hope to being reunited with him and his precious wife, Nancy "Dandy" Talle who predeceased him in 2009.
Raymond's parents, Odell and Leona Talley, raised a genuinely wonderful son. His character remained true even through the changes that took place as the disease progressed. Always concerned for others before himself, he exhibited the fruit of the Spirit without fail. Raymond, known as Paw for the last 38 years, was loving, peaceful, patient, kind, faithful, and gentle. While all of his other faculties failed, his self-control remained. With a quick, dry wit and a delightful personality, in his presence, you found joy.
We give thanks to his Hospice Care Team (Elizabeth, Kandice, Lucy, and Ginny) for their sweet care of Raymond and their help seeing us through and teaching us so much about the difficult changes and stages of this process. We are thankful to our friends Diane and Ruth for sitting with Raymond so we could have a time of respite. Also, thanks to Amber who faithfully stayed with her Paw whenever needed, as did Angie. We are thankful to our faithful friends and church family for the support and prayers during the life and physical death of Raymond.
We give praise to God through Jesus Christ for the years we had with our Daddy, our Paw, our friend; praise for the great man he was; praise for his lavish care of us; praise for the example of goodness he was for us. He has left this earthly existence for his eternal life with Christ where there are no more tears and no more pain. Thanks be to God, Amen.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory may be made to Ocran UMC – Helping Fund, P.O. Box 309, Sutherland, VA 23885 or Regenesis Ministries, P.O. Box 3718, Chester, VA 23831. Services by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
