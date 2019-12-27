|
Raymond L. "Jackie" Jackson Jr., 62, of Chester, passed away December 24, 2019.
He was born in Petersburg, Virginia on May 14, 1957 and was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara B. Jackson.
Mr. Jackson served his country in the United States Marine Corps and he enjoyed collecting and driving cars and caring for his dogs. He was a loving father who was always giving of himself, and he will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
He is survived by his son, Raymond L. "Sonny" Jackson III; father, Raymond L. "Sonny" Jackson Sr.; grandson, Raymond L. "R.J." Jackson IV; sister, Deborah Welch (Archie); and niece, Kaitlynn Welch.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019