|
|
On August 31, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our love one, Mr. Raymond Lee Chavis.
Mr. Raymond Lee Chavis, "Georgia Slim," 61, of 25504 Brunswick Ave., North Dinwiddie, entered eternal rest at Hopewell Health Care after a long period of declining health. He was born August 30, 1958, to Nancy Chavis and Rosley Roberts. He was a member of First Baptist Church-West Petersburg. He was formerly employed with Al Industrial, Pro-Con and Dinwiddie Water Camp.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cleo Chavis; grandfather, Ulysses Chavis; aunt, Emma Mae Chavis; cousins, James Chavis "Timothy" Roberts and Anna Roberts; four uncles, Herbert, Willie, Alvin, and Langston Roberts; five aunts, Alice, Louise, Charlotte, Gladys, and Dorothy Roberts.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted mother, Nancy Chavis; father, Rosley Roberts; long time friend, Maxine Yates; children, Montrell Yates and Shawn Harrison and step-daughter, Javonda Ford, all of South Chesterfield; three grandchildren, Bryce Yates, Jayden Harrison and Chaliah Yates of Chesterfield, VA; one devoted sister, Arley Daily (William) of Woodbridge, VA; two nieces, Lamekka Tyler( Terry), and Juanita Hinton (Jermaine); two nephews, Frankie T. Morgan and Kendrick Prosise; two great nephews, Jayden and Ja'Saun Hinton; three brothers, Melvin, (Valarie), Eric Chavis and Darnell Clanton; host of uncles and aunts; one devoted great aunt, Mattie Crump, Tina Manson, Roberta Harrison (Tony), Joyce Chavis and Glida Chavis, all of Petersburg; George (Annette), William (Sandra), Jimmy (Evonne) and Robert (Janice) Chavis; host of cousins, other relatives and friends among them Deltoria Harrison, Anthony Manson "Black Jack", Roy Lee Manson "Top Knot," Uncle Que "Fat Daddy," Patrick Chavis, Derrick Friend, June Reese, Aunt Tina, Isaiah Wiggins, "Mr. Taxi," Cory Bell, Janice Harrison, Leon Felts "Soda Man'" and Calvin Trotter and the whole Westside Community.
Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Dr. Peter Jeffrey pastor, First Baptist Church-West Petersburg, eulogist. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Please submit condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019