He fought a good fight-He finished his course, on the wings of an angel, he flew away to glory to make heaven his new home, Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Raymond was the ninth child of the family to Reginald and Erma Riley. He grew up in Petersburg on Farmer Street and graduated from Petersburg High School. Then following in his brother's footsteps, he enlisted into the United States Air Force. After basic and other training and schooling he was sent to Vietnam into the war zone and was exposed to the defoliant chemical, Agent Orange. The results of this exposure required lifelong treatment. However, he never complained.
He was married for only a short time. He had no children.
He worked at the Fort Lee Laundry and for the BP Short Co. He became disabled, but this did not slow him down. He was very sociable and loved helping people. Sometimes to a fault.
Raymond leaves to cherish his memories to his sister; Fannie Dabney and Emma Brown (Floyd); brothers, Edward Riley (Celestine) and Norman Riley; also, the numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. I will miss you, my brother.
A homegoing service will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church with the Pastor Rev. Wesley K. McLaughlin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Amelia Veteran Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday October 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019