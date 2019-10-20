The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
RAYMOND RILEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND RILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND RILEY Obituary
He fought a good fight-He finished his course, on the wings of an angel, he flew away to glory to make heaven his new home, Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Raymond was the ninth child of the family to Reginald and Erma Riley. He grew up in Petersburg on Farmer Street and graduated from Petersburg High School. Then following in his brother's footsteps, he enlisted into the United States Air Force. After basic and other training and schooling he was sent to Vietnam into the war zone and was exposed to the defoliant chemical, Agent Orange. The results of this exposure required lifelong treatment. However, he never complained.
He was married for only a short time. He had no children.
He worked at the Fort Lee Laundry and for the BP Short Co. He became disabled, but this did not slow him down. He was very sociable and loved helping people. Sometimes to a fault.
Raymond leaves to cherish his memories to his sister; Fannie Dabney and Emma Brown (Floyd); brothers, Edward Riley (Celestine) and Norman Riley; also, the numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. I will miss you, my brother.
A homegoing service will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church with the Pastor Rev. Wesley K. McLaughlin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Amelia Veteran Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday October 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now