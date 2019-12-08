|
Raymond A. Schaefer Sr., 81, of Colonial Heights, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born in New York on October 29, 1938, to the late Raymond and Josephine Schaefer. Mr. Schaefer was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church, South Chesterfield, and served his country for eight years in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Hopewell Moose Lodge since 1987 where he served as Governor from 2011-2012 and Past Governor from 2012-2013. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary A. Schaefer.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Easterwood; sons, Bill Bartholomew, Jim Bartholomew, Gary Bartholomew, Danny Bartholomew, and Raymond Schaefer Jr.; devoted daughters, Kathy Swader and Kathleen Ingram; devoted friend, Gloria Anderson; numerous grandkids and great-grandkids; and nieces, Joanne Updike and Betty Schleif.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Reverend Wayne Williams officiating. Interment will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Southlawn Memorial Park, South Prince George. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019