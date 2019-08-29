|
|
Mr. Raymond U. Hill, 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his residence.
He was born October 21, 1944, in Prince George County, Va. His late parents Philip Hill Sr. and Annie Reaves Hill raised their family in Dinwiddie County. Raymond was preceded in death by three brothers, Phillip Jr., Ernest Lee and James Arthur; and sister, Pauline.
Raymond graduated from Dinwiddie County High School in 1964.
He joined the Army in 1964 and having served 3 years finishing September 18, 1967. Upon completing his service to his country, he attained employment at Reynolds Metals where he later retired.
Raymond met his future wife in Petersburg. He lived in a duplex where he lived up stairs and his future wife Mary, lived down stairs with her two little girls. When Raymond decided that he wanted to get married he brought both girls together and had the smallest one to sit on his lap and the oldest one he had his arm around. He took a deep breath and asked the little girls would they like him to become their Dad. Both girls said "Yes" and gave Raymond a big hug. They were married on June 20, 1970, at the Justice of the Peace. Raymond and his new wife Mary loved to dance and being around family. Raymond was not a religious person and did not mind when his wife decided to study the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses. He said, "as long as it doesn't interfere in my daily life then it's okay with me." He would slam his bedroom door shut, but as time went on his door begin to open. His daughters often asked him to stop smoking because they didn't want him to die but to live forever in Paradise. He said "what is that? Did you learn that from the Bible?" He could see the changes that his wife and daughters were making. Then one day Raymond said, "I'm giving up smoking today." He then threw the cigarettes in the trash can and never bought another pack again. He asked for a study with Jehovah's Witnesses and dedicated his life to serve Jehovah. Both he and his loving wife were baptized on February 22, 1972. His wife serve Jehovah for 43 years until her death in September 2015. He continued to stay focused and steadfast despite his falling health and limitations for over 49 years.
Raymond loved Jehovah and he enjoyed telling others about him. Within a short period of time he began to serve as an elder in both the Halifax and Metropolitan Congregations in Petersburg. He enjoyed other theocratic privileges as well. One being the Field Service Overseer for many years. He knew the Petersburg and surrounding counties like the back of his hand. He could tell others who would share the ministry with him if they had bad dogs or no one longer lived at the residence anymore. He also had the privilege to train new ones to serve Jehovah including his loving mother and two daughters who were baptized in 1975 at the Hampton Coliseum. Raymond was blessed to see his three grandchildren Glenn, Austin and Shannon become dedicated baptized servants of Jehovah. And he was brought to tears when he met his three month old, great granddaughter, Nuri Macha' Starks.
Raymond is survived by: two daughters Velencia A. Starks of Prince George, and Aundrea V. Walker of Seneca, SC; sisters, Daisy Mae Hill Jennings of Petersburg Va., and Madeline Hill Bennett of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren, Glenn and wife, Darcy of Hampton, Va., Austin and Shannon Starks of Prince George, Va.; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 575 Old Wagner Road, Petersburg, VA. Interment will follow in Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Dinwiddie, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019