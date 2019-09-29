|
|
Ray, 74, died unexpectedly on September 13, 2019. He was born in Petersburg, Va., son of the late Raymond W. McCants Sr. and Madge B. McCants. Ray received his undergraduate and master's degree(s) from Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a licensed psychotherapist with a private practice in Atlanta, Ga. Ray had many certifications and was a frequent lecturer in his field. Ray was a wonderful storyteller and lived life to the fullest. Ray loved his family and numerous friends and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his sister, Jan Burnette (Howard); his life partner, Il Ahn; and long time friend, Brian Carter; a nephew, Jeff Burnette (Erin) and son, Parker; his niece, Jennifer Burnette Pagani- deceased, and her husband Joe, and sons, Rocco and Luca. Ray is also survived by his extended family in the Petersburg, Va. area. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fur Kids, 2650 Pleasantdale Rd., Atlanta, Ga.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019