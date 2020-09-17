Mr. Re'Carlos Re'nard Briggs, Sr. began his earthly journey on November 25, 1990 in Petersburg, Virginia. He was the beloved and special son of Bernard Lee Gregory, Sr. and Pamela Denise Briggs Nicholas (Cecil Winfield). He was the father of Lauryn Briggs and Re'Carlos Re'nard Briggs, Jr. "RJ". He was the brother to Na'Kieta Phillips; Edward Wheat, Jr. "DJ"; Whitney Wheat; Joy Jones; Beosha Gregory; Bernard Gregory, Jr.; Tewana Williams; and Tequanna Williams.
God's Will has once again manifested in our family and our cherished Re'Carlos has ascended on September 10, 2020 in South Chesterfield, Virginia.
Re'Carlos was baptized at Star of Hope Ministries in Dinwiddie, Virginia in 1995, he was raised in the church, and was very active at Star of Hope Ministries. He preached his first sermon at the ripe age of five at Star of Hope Ministries and in 1998 he won the Youth Day Award, attended Vacation Bible School and many Youth Day Celebrations beginning in 1998 – 2004. He was an active member of the Youth Department Ministry from 1995 – 2005, he was very proud of himself when he placed third as the "Youth of The Year" in 2000, all under the watchful eye of Elder Janet Seward, Youth Department President during that timeframe and under the Leadership of Overseer Arlie Lindsey, Jr. (Pastor Emeritus) and Elder Earl Tucker (Pastor) and the Star of Hope Ministry Family. We would be remiss if we did not mention him being a member of the Youth Choir, the Mass Choir, and the 'Parking Lot Quartet Choir'.
Re'Carlos was a lifelong student; he attended school in Petersburg Public Schools, Dinwiddie Public Schools and he played football at Dinwiddie High School, and he attended school at the Restoration Christian and Military Academy in Petersburg, Virginia.
Re'Carlos attended the Barber Institute of Petersburg High School and he graduated from Pathways-Virginia in 2010 with a Certificate in Occupational Safety & Health Training Course in Construction Safety & Health in Petersburg, Virginia. He graduated at the Potomac Job Corps Center with a Hotel & Lodging Certificate in Washington, DC, in 2011 and he graduated from Ballou S.T.A.D. High School with a Diploma from the District of Columbia Public Schools in 2012. He studied Management at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia from 2017 – 2019 and he was a current Honor Roll student and he was in the Honors Program at Stayer University, studying to finish his Bachelors of Science degree in Business Management.
Re'Carlos received numerous awards throughout his life, a few are but not limited to: in 1998 Youth Day Award and in 2000 third place as the Youth of The Year at Star of Hope Ministries; in 2004 a Certificate of Achievement from The Chesapeake Bay Excursions, Mentoring Program; he won the Concerned Black Gentleman's Award in the Job Corps; the SGA Leadership Conference Award from Camp Horizon in 2011; and the Mind, Body, and Spirit Award, Gold Standard from Pathways-Virginia.
Re'Carlos had numerous career positions with the Job Corps; he worked at Sprint; T-Mobile; General Dynamics; and Maximus. He was the Owner and President of RICOS, a Mentoring Company that mentors "At Risk Males". Re'Carlos could always get great employment and he was diligent about taking care of his children and extended family.
Re'Carlos Re'nard Briggs, Sr. was preceded in death by his great grandparents, William and Eloise (Shaw) Pitt, Jr.; grandmother, Eloise Gregory; grandfather, Ray Carlos Benjamin Briggs; aunt, Barbara Thomas; cousins Dwayne Seward, Sr., Aaron Seward, and Rollie Briggs; and devoted friend, Devon Pulley. He is survived by grandparents, Lester and Joan (Briggs) Cunningham. Great uncles and great aunts; William and Rudy Pitt, III, Michael and Sandra Pitt, Janet (Pitt) Seward, and Arvitta Battle Sidney (Randy). Uncles and aunts; James and Karen (Briggs) Fowlkes, Kenneth and Valeria (Briggs) Pritchett, Melissa Briggs, LaMont Watson, Terrell Pettiford, Lisa Watson, and a host of dedicated and devoted relatives and friends- too numerous to name - yet valuable members of Re'Carlos' COMMUNITY.
Re'Carlos Re'Nard Briggs, Sr. will be remembered for many things; we will miss your joyous smile, your tenacity for life, your daily entertaining 'dancing and singing', your great swag and cool Mack Daddy personality. A Life Well-Lived - Rest in Peace.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, Elder Theodore R. Strange III, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.