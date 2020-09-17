1/1
RE'CARLOS RE'NARD BRIGGS SR.
1990 - 2020
Mr. Re'Carlos Re'nard Briggs, Sr. began his earthly journey on November 25, 1990 in Petersburg, Virginia. He was the beloved and special son of Bernard Lee Gregory, Sr. and Pamela Denise Briggs Nicholas (Cecil Winfield). He was the father of Lauryn Briggs and Re'Carlos Re'nard Briggs, Jr. "RJ". He was the brother to Na'Kieta Phillips; Edward Wheat, Jr. "DJ"; Whitney Wheat; Joy Jones; Beosha Gregory; Bernard Gregory, Jr.; Tewana Williams; and Tequanna Williams.

God's Will has once again manifested in our family and our cherished Re'Carlos has ascended on September 10, 2020 in South Chesterfield, Virginia.

Re'Carlos was baptized at Star of Hope Ministries in Dinwiddie, Virginia in 1995, he was raised in the church, and was very active at Star of Hope Ministries. He preached his first sermon at the ripe age of five at Star of Hope Ministries and in 1998 he won the Youth Day Award, attended Vacation Bible School and many Youth Day Celebrations beginning in 1998 – 2004. He was an active member of the Youth Department Ministry from 1995 – 2005, he was very proud of himself when he placed third as the "Youth of The Year" in 2000, all under the watchful eye of Elder Janet Seward, Youth Department President during that timeframe and under the Leadership of Overseer Arlie Lindsey, Jr. (Pastor Emeritus) and Elder Earl Tucker (Pastor) and the Star of Hope Ministry Family. We would be remiss if we did not mention him being a member of the Youth Choir, the Mass Choir, and the 'Parking Lot Quartet Choir'.

Re'Carlos was a lifelong student; he attended school in Petersburg Public Schools, Dinwiddie Public Schools and he played football at Dinwiddie High School, and he attended school at the Restoration Christian and Military Academy in Petersburg, Virginia.

Re'Carlos attended the Barber Institute of Petersburg High School and he graduated from Pathways-Virginia in 2010 with a Certificate in Occupational Safety & Health Training Course in Construction Safety & Health in Petersburg, Virginia. He graduated at the Potomac Job Corps Center with a Hotel & Lodging Certificate in Washington, DC, in 2011 and he graduated from Ballou S.T.A.D. High School with a Diploma from the District of Columbia Public Schools in 2012. He studied Management at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia from 2017 – 2019 and he was a current Honor Roll student and he was in the Honors Program at Stayer University, studying to finish his Bachelors of Science degree in Business Management.

Re'Carlos received numerous awards throughout his life, a few are but not limited to: in 1998 Youth Day Award and in 2000 third place as the Youth of The Year at Star of Hope Ministries; in 2004 a Certificate of Achievement from The Chesapeake Bay Excursions, Mentoring Program; he won the Concerned Black Gentleman's Award in the Job Corps; the SGA Leadership Conference Award from Camp Horizon in 2011; and the Mind, Body, and Spirit Award, Gold Standard from Pathways-Virginia.

Re'Carlos had numerous career positions with the Job Corps; he worked at Sprint; T-Mobile; General Dynamics; and Maximus. He was the Owner and President of RICOS, a Mentoring Company that mentors "At Risk Males". Re'Carlos could always get great employment and he was diligent about taking care of his children and extended family.

Re'Carlos Re'nard Briggs, Sr. was preceded in death by his great grandparents, William and Eloise (Shaw) Pitt, Jr.; grandmother, Eloise Gregory; grandfather, Ray Carlos Benjamin Briggs; aunt, Barbara Thomas; cousins Dwayne Seward, Sr., Aaron Seward, and Rollie Briggs; and devoted friend, Devon Pulley. He is survived by grandparents, Lester and Joan (Briggs) Cunningham. Great uncles and great aunts; William and Rudy Pitt, III, Michael and Sandra Pitt, Janet (Pitt) Seward, and Arvitta Battle Sidney (Randy). Uncles and aunts; James and Karen (Briggs) Fowlkes, Kenneth and Valeria (Briggs) Pritchett, Melissa Briggs, LaMont Watson, Terrell Pettiford, Lisa Watson, and a host of dedicated and devoted relatives and friends- too numerous to name - yet valuable members of Re'Carlos' COMMUNITY.

Re'Carlos Re'Nard Briggs, Sr. will be remembered for many things; we will miss your joyous smile, your tenacity for life, your daily entertaining 'dancing and singing', your great swag and cool Mack Daddy personality. A Life Well-Lived - Rest in Peace.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, Elder Theodore R. Strange III, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
September 16, 2020
Sending our condolences and prayers to the family and friends .From Dr.B.Marietta Brown and The Restoration Military Academy
Betty Craig
Teacher
September 16, 2020
Carlos was one of my favorite students at Pathways. He always showed focus and leadership among his fellow students
Mike Watts
Teacher
September 16, 2020
My condolences, may God continue to watch over the family.
Diane Thweatt
Friend
September 16, 2020
I am so grateful to have known this amazing young man. He kept me laughing at really boring job. He will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to his family and his sister during this difficult time. I pray that God eases their pain and fills them with peace. Sending prayers and love.
Tracey Wright
Coworker
September 16, 2020
I am deeply saddened about this, watching you and your sibling grow into strong loving adults. I'm praying for you all. Rest in heaven Carlos❤
Nikeisha Williams
Friend
September 16, 2020
I love you los , we will miss you
Monica Robertson
Family
September 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carol Square
Friend
September 16, 2020
I would’ve never thought from us growing up in the same church, going to the same school and seeing you since we grew up as adults taken care of home, still laughing and joking about those church days, that I would ever think you would depart from earth soo soon...it messed me up but I can not question god about it,but it wasn’t your time to leave family and friends....you will be truly missed,Re’Carlos. To his family,stay strong and me and family still sending prayers up#LLCarlos#
Rickita Beasley
Friend
September 16, 2020
Pam & Family,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May God give you strength & peace.

I lift up my eyes to the hills, from where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.
– Psalm 121:1-2
Minister Tonya Goode Wardlaw
September 16, 2020
Gemini Grimes
Friend
September 15, 2020
Rico suavveeeee.. I’m going to miss all those wise quotes you used to throw at me man. Seeing that slick bald head a mile away before you see them pearly whites. One of the coolest cats in DHS, Class of 09 is definitely behind you. Fly high Los, you and the rest of the boys are safe now #MGE4Life
Tia Prosise
Classmate
September 14, 2020
Our condolences to the entire family of Re’Carlos. Pam our prayers are with you!
William & Tabatha Roberson
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss. I pray that God will grant you strength & comfort during this difficult time. My most sincere condolences.
Andrea Jackson
Friend
September 11, 2020
We will miss you dearly you was such a nice gentleman we love you now you are in the arms of the lord I will always call you my son in law you was so good to my daughter my wife and me
Clarence & Jocelyn Keith
Friend
September 11, 2020
To the family of ReCarlos Briggs, on the behalf of my family and I ...I would like to send my love and condolences to y’all at this difficult time. C/O “09” forever Rico!
Whitney Perpall
Friend
September 10, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tomaleshia Harris
September 10, 2020
It was a pleasure to watch you grow. I enjoyed our convo and who would have known it would be our last. I will keep your family in prayer. Love, Nikki
Tomaleshia Harris
Friend
