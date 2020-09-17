I would’ve never thought from us growing up in the same church, going to the same school and seeing you since we grew up as adults taken care of home, still laughing and joking about those church days, that I would ever think you would depart from earth soo soon...it messed me up but I can not question god about it,but it wasn’t your time to leave family and friends....you will be truly missed,Re’Carlos. To his family,stay strong and me and family still sending prayers up#LLCarlos#

Rickita Beasley

Friend