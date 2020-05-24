Home

Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Service
Private
Bethlehem Congregational Church Cemetery
10501 Pole Run Rd
Disputanta, VA
Rebecca Ann Cibula, 78, of Prince George went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. She is the daughter of the late William Baxley and Lilly White Baxley.

Rebecca is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Emmett Cibula; sons, Mark W. Cibula (April) and Kevin W. Cibula (Patrice); daughter, Cheryl P. Cibula; grandchildren, Timmy Cibula, Travis Cibula, Madelyn Cibula, and Jenna Cibula; brother, Bill Baxley and cousins, Cathy Johnston and Trish Burton. Many thanks to her caregivers, especially Patrice Cibula.

There will be a private graveside ceremony at Bethlehem Congregational Church Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Final rest will follow in the cemetery. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 24 to May 25, 2020
