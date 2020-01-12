|
|
Rebecca Ann Hainstock, age 88, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was a charter Member of Unity Baptist Church in Prince George, VA. She loved her church family very dearly and was always there to greet them at the door each Sunday with a big hug and to greet the visitors and try to make them feel welcome and at home. Children were always the love of her life. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart. The children at church were also very dear to her. She served in the nursery for many years. In fact, some of the children she took care of in her early nursery days grew up, married and had children of their own that she took care of also. She called them her grandchildren. When her daughter was a senior in high school, she started taking care of children in her home, mainly for the love of children. Through the years she took care of quite a few but never over three at a time, because she wanted to be able to give them all of her time and attention. Some of them were with her for short periods. Katie and Will Anderson were with her the longest. They each came when they were six weeks old and stayed until they were "tweens". She really became attached to them, and it was extremely hard for her to make that adjustment without them. She loved all of the children as if they were her own. They were all quite special to her and she always felt proud that she had a "little part" in their growing up years. In addition to children, she loved to write and spent a great deal of time writing memories about her family and friends and her babies she took care of; and also about her life and the many blessings she had received from her Heavenly Father. After her bout with breast cancer, she wrote a devotional for the Upper Room devotional book. God had been so good to her that she wanted to share with the world what her Lord had done for her during this most difficult time in her life. Born in Hopewell, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Mildred Cox and preceded in death by her brothers, Waverly A. Cox, Charles L. King, W. S. Cox, her sister, Mildred K. Akins, and her daughter-in-law Pat Hainstock. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert F. Hainstock, her high school sweetheart. She is survived by her son, Robert Hainstock, daughter Tamara Meadows and husband, Matt, grandchildren, Molly Jean Studer(Kevin), Emily Rebecca Crutchfield(Blake), Sally Ann Ginnow(Jason), Kasey Solice(Ramone), Callista Whitney(Jeremiah), great-grandchildren, Ava and Caleb Studer, Christian, Reagan and Linaya Solice, Jacob and Caleb Whitney and Grace Ginnow. She also leaves behind her precious Unity kids, Olivia, Michaela, Luke, Phillip, Samantha, Troy, Matthew, Chloe, Emma and Anna and her beloved dachshund, Abbie, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Unity Baptist church in Prince George with Pastor Chris Jenkins officiating. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com. Burial will take place at Bermuda Memorial Park in Chester, Va. In Lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to Unity Baptist Building Fund.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020