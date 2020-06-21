Ms. Rebecca A. Sanders departed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, VA.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 21, 2020.