REBECCA A SANDERS
1947 - 2020
On Friday, June 19, 2020, God in his infinite wisdom saw fit to call his precious daughter, Ms. Rebecca Arlene Sanders also known as "Aunt Becky" and "Mother Rebecca" from labor to reward.
Mother Rebecca, 72, of Hopewell, VA, entered eternal rest at John Randolph Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mother Elnora and Deacon John Sanders, Sr.; daughter, Andrea Vaughan; sisters, Maryam Rashed and Rayya O'Neal; and aunt, Alberta Bruce.
Rebecca was born on October 28, 1947 in Hopewell, VA. She was the oldest of nine children, and often had the responsibility of assisting her mother with taking care of her younger siblings. In 1966, Rebecca graduated with honors from Carter G. Woodson High School, and shortly after was employed by Virginia State College now Virginia State University in the administrative office. She was also employed at Central State Hospital for several years prior moving to Philadelphia.
Several years after her return to Hopewell, she became a devoted member of Higher Way Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr. where she served for almost 12 years in many capacities such as the media secretary's assistant, sales for business expo, and summer camp volunteer.
Mother Rebecca had many friends and was never a stranger to anyone. She was known for being very outspoken; she had no issues speaking her mind or voicing her opinion no matter the time or place; and rest assure, if she had a question she would ask.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving and devoted daughter, Denise Vaughan; three grandchildren, Imani Vaughan, Kyan Jamison, and Jax Jamison; and one stepdaughter, Tierra Vaughan; six surviving siblings, YahYah Waheed (Jackie), Raymond Sanders, Elder Roberta Mason, James Sanders (Nefertari), Joel Sanders (Monann), and Fonda Sanders; godson, Timothy Sanders; a host of nieces and nephews three devoted Jewel Wheeler, Overseer Jamar Sanders, and Elijah Sanders; several devoted friends, Elder Brenda Clary Battle, Ella Frazier, Elder Ronald Johnson, Doris Jane, Melburn and Samantha Prosise, Shalijah Harrington, Nytasijah Harrington, De'Quan Clay-Parham, Tayana Simmons, and Joshua Owusu.
Service will be private. Interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
12:00 PM
Higher Way Ministries
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Thank you for all that you have done for me. I will miss you sooo much. I love you greatly!

Jamar
Jamar sanders
Family
June 24, 2020
Keeping the family lifted up in prayer. Praying for peace and comfort.
Angelina Gibbs & Family
Friend
June 24, 2020
May the love of GOD, friends and family carry you through your grief. I pray GODs peace be upon the entire family during this time of sorrow! You will truly be missed Mother Rebecca!
Bro Jimmy Lee
Friend
June 24, 2020
So sorry for your lost ma Rebecca you will be missed
Sharrell Coleman
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
So saddened to hear of Mother Rebecca passing my prayers are that God grant you peace and comfort at this time....Be encouraged family!!
Evelyn Turner
Friend
June 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eddie Johnson
June 23, 2020
Rebecca and I were school friends during elementary and high school. We recently renewed our friendship on Facebook. May God grant you peace and comfort during your loss.
Deborah Cook Buford
Classmate
June 23, 2020
May all those humorous moments that you shared with Mother Rebecca bring comfort during your time of loss. You have my condolences and you're in my thoughts and prayers! Much love! Sleep well Mother Rebecca!
Bernard Walker
June 23, 2020
May God Bless the Sanders family! May God comfort you all! Praying for the family.
Fredonia Pelham
Friend
June 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Cynthia Stevens
Friend
June 22, 2020
May the fond memories of Rebecca comfort you at this time. You are in my prayers.
Theresa McGill
