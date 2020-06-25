Thank you for all that you have done for me. I will miss you sooo much. I love you greatly!
Jamar
On Friday, June 19, 2020, God in his infinite wisdom saw fit to call his precious daughter, Ms. Rebecca Arlene Sanders also known as "Aunt Becky" and "Mother Rebecca" from labor to reward.
Mother Rebecca, 72, of Hopewell, VA, entered eternal rest at John Randolph Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mother Elnora and Deacon John Sanders, Sr.; daughter, Andrea Vaughan; sisters, Maryam Rashed and Rayya O'Neal; and aunt, Alberta Bruce.
Rebecca was born on October 28, 1947 in Hopewell, VA. She was the oldest of nine children, and often had the responsibility of assisting her mother with taking care of her younger siblings. In 1966, Rebecca graduated with honors from Carter G. Woodson High School, and shortly after was employed by Virginia State College now Virginia State University in the administrative office. She was also employed at Central State Hospital for several years prior moving to Philadelphia.
Several years after her return to Hopewell, she became a devoted member of Higher Way Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr. where she served for almost 12 years in many capacities such as the media secretary's assistant, sales for business expo, and summer camp volunteer.
Mother Rebecca had many friends and was never a stranger to anyone. She was known for being very outspoken; she had no issues speaking her mind or voicing her opinion no matter the time or place; and rest assure, if she had a question she would ask.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving and devoted daughter, Denise Vaughan; three grandchildren, Imani Vaughan, Kyan Jamison, and Jax Jamison; and one stepdaughter, Tierra Vaughan; six surviving siblings, YahYah Waheed (Jackie), Raymond Sanders, Elder Roberta Mason, James Sanders (Nefertari), Joel Sanders (Monann), and Fonda Sanders; godson, Timothy Sanders; a host of nieces and nephews three devoted Jewel Wheeler, Overseer Jamar Sanders, and Elijah Sanders; several devoted friends, Elder Brenda Clary Battle, Ella Frazier, Elder Ronald Johnson, Doris Jane, Melburn and Samantha Prosise, Shalijah Harrington, Nytasijah Harrington, De'Quan Clay-Parham, Tayana Simmons, and Joshua Owusu.
Service will be private. Interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Mother Rebecca, 72, of Hopewell, VA, entered eternal rest at John Randolph Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mother Elnora and Deacon John Sanders, Sr.; daughter, Andrea Vaughan; sisters, Maryam Rashed and Rayya O'Neal; and aunt, Alberta Bruce.
Rebecca was born on October 28, 1947 in Hopewell, VA. She was the oldest of nine children, and often had the responsibility of assisting her mother with taking care of her younger siblings. In 1966, Rebecca graduated with honors from Carter G. Woodson High School, and shortly after was employed by Virginia State College now Virginia State University in the administrative office. She was also employed at Central State Hospital for several years prior moving to Philadelphia.
Several years after her return to Hopewell, she became a devoted member of Higher Way Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr. where she served for almost 12 years in many capacities such as the media secretary's assistant, sales for business expo, and summer camp volunteer.
Mother Rebecca had many friends and was never a stranger to anyone. She was known for being very outspoken; she had no issues speaking her mind or voicing her opinion no matter the time or place; and rest assure, if she had a question she would ask.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving and devoted daughter, Denise Vaughan; three grandchildren, Imani Vaughan, Kyan Jamison, and Jax Jamison; and one stepdaughter, Tierra Vaughan; six surviving siblings, YahYah Waheed (Jackie), Raymond Sanders, Elder Roberta Mason, James Sanders (Nefertari), Joel Sanders (Monann), and Fonda Sanders; godson, Timothy Sanders; a host of nieces and nephews three devoted Jewel Wheeler, Overseer Jamar Sanders, and Elijah Sanders; several devoted friends, Elder Brenda Clary Battle, Ella Frazier, Elder Ronald Johnson, Doris Jane, Melburn and Samantha Prosise, Shalijah Harrington, Nytasijah Harrington, De'Quan Clay-Parham, Tayana Simmons, and Joshua Owusu.
Service will be private. Interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.