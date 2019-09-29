|
Rebecca "Polly" Blunt Orcutt, 93, of Colonial Heights passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Mrs. Orcutt attended Highland United Methodist Church where she was a member since the early 1950's. She was a member of the Mary Murphy Bible Class and was a retired civil servant from Fort Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. and Virginia L. Blunt; husband of 55 years, Calvin L. Orcutt; and her sister and brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey L. Orcutt of Dunnsville, Virginia; and niece, Margaret L. Yuhas of Dunnsville, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Committal service is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland United Methodist Church General Fund. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019