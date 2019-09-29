Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland United Methodist Church
125 E. Westover Avenue
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECCA ORCUTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECCA BLUNT ORCUTT


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBECCA BLUNT ORCUTT Obituary
Rebecca "Polly" Blunt Orcutt, 93, of Colonial Heights passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Mrs. Orcutt attended Highland United Methodist Church where she was a member since the early 1950's. She was a member of the Mary Murphy Bible Class and was a retired civil servant from Fort Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. and Virginia L. Blunt; husband of 55 years, Calvin L. Orcutt; and her sister and brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey L. Orcutt of Dunnsville, Virginia; and niece, Margaret L. Yuhas of Dunnsville, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Committal service is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland United Methodist Church General Fund. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECCA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now