Deaconess Rebecca Surley Branch of South Chesterfield,VA, entered eternal rest Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 11,1930 to the late Irvin and Mehetta B. Surley.
Rebecca was educated in Chesterfield County Schools. After, she graduated high school she attended Virginia State College (University) where she received her Bachelors and Masters.
Rebecca began her teaching career in 1951 at Midlothian Elementary School in Chesterfield County. She also taught at the Kingsland Winterpock and Union Grove Elementary Schools. In 1971, Rebecca became the first African American Principal of Ettrick Elementary School where she retired from.
Rebecca was a devoted member of Union Branch Baptist Church until her declining health. She served as a Deaconess for many years and she was a member of the church choir and taught Sunday school.
Rebecca served as President of the Chesterfield Teachers Association and served on several visiting committees for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. She held membership in the following professional organizations: Chesterfield Association of School Executives, Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals and the National Association of Elementary Schools of Principals. She also was a member of Electra Chapter #7, Order of Eastern Star, and the Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Branch; parents, Irvin and Mehetta B. Surley; two sisters, Edith Surley Brockell and Marion Banks; three brothers Benjamin Surley, Ernest Surley and Mckinley Surley.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Ronald Branch (Jean) of Chesterfield, VA; two granddaughters, RaShanda Branch (Shatae) and DeVondra Brown (Marcese) both of Chesterfield, VA; four great-grandchildren, RaNiya Branch-McEachin, JaKayla, MacKenzie and Raelynn Brown; a loving and devoted sister, Bernice Trent of Chesterfield, VA; devoted nephews Moses Evans and Kermit Whitlow and niece, Alice Whitlow; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A special thanks to all of her caregivers especially Kathy Brown.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Kenneth E. Rioland, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
