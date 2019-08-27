|
Rebecca Flowers Bowe, 87, of Colonial Heights, VA, was taken home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born June 16, 1932, in Charlotte County, VA, she was the daughter of the late James and Maggie Flowers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Darrel Brough Bowe; and all of her siblings. Mrs. Bowe was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church and taught Sunday school there for 15 years. She will be most remembered for her unshakable conviction and her love that lives on in each of us.
Rebecca leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children Thomas Bowe (Joann), Linwood Bowe (Helen), David Bowe (Jerry Mae), Jewel Waldron (Mike), Loretta Sorensen (James), and Sherry Holly (Robert); 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church, 23814 River Road, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803, followed by interment at Ettrick Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019