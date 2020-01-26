|
|
Rebecca Raines Richardson was born on July 15, 1950, to the late Linwood Raines and Florence Raines of Prince George, VA. Upon the death of her mother, she moved to Petersburg, VA to the Blandford area to be raised by her sister, the late Mildred R. Taylor and the late Franklin Taylor.
She was a former member of Providence Baptist Church and attended Bethany Baptist Church and a graduate of Petersburg High School.
Becky leaves loving and precious memories to her two sisters and care providers Rev. Doris R. McCray and Lillian R. Simpson of Petersburg; four nieces and ten nephews Michelle Raines-Murphy, Karen Huger (Raymond), Deborah M. Ramsey, Esq. (Michael O. Esq.) of Maryland, Bridget Wooden of Richmond, Norman Raines, Jr., Larry Raines (Francine) of Prince George, Earl Raines (Christine), Gilbert Raines (Sheila) of Texas, Ronald McCray, DeRon McCray, Joshua Beasley (Shanta) of Petersburg, A. Wayne McCray (Star) of New Kent, Donald McCray of North Carolina, and Mario Wooden(Venita); many great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Elsie W. Raines of Maryland, many friends, devoted Shirley and Roland Pair, Shirley Fultz, Virginia Fultz, Ann Scott Cousins, and the Blandford Community.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020, at the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, Rev. Damien Batts, officiating. Public viewing will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4-8 pm. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020