|
|
Rebecca Rideout Chappell, 81, widow of William Kenneth Chappell, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ginny Wesson and Debbie Ryland.
Mrs. Chappell is survived by a son, Kenny Chappell (Sherry); daughter, Robin Chappell; three grandchildren, Blake Holdsworth (Jennifer), Adam Chappell and Jackson "Jake" Chappell; great-granddaughter, Kaylyn Holdsworth; sister, Joyce Parson; sister-in-law, Nellie Wray; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019