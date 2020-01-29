|
|
Rebecca "Ann" Stamos Talley, 79, of Petersburg, passed away January 27, 2020. She was born in Petersburg on July 26, 1940, to the late Angelos W. and Ruth Palmer Stamos. She was preceded in death by, James W. Talley; grandson, Nicholas R. Sokol; stepson, Thomas E. Talley; brother, Nicholas W. Stamos; and sister, Cheryle Dean Vaughan. She was an employee at W.T. Grants for 15 years, RGM of Steak and Eggs for 16 years, as well as working at Kings BBQ and The Bowling Alley. She lived a full and happy life, overcoming many obstacles along the way. She is survived by her sister, Patti Jung (Dave); daughters, Theresa Fleming, Beverly Talley, and Mary Coles; son, John W. Talley; grandchildren, Daniel Talley (Cynthia), Joshua Talley, David Browder (Torie), and Rebecca Sokol; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and devoted niece, Beverly "Kay" Mathias. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Colonial Heights chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. Brian Browder officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS, P.O. Drawer 70, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020