Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECCA TALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECCA STAMOS TALLEY


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBECCA STAMOS TALLEY Obituary
Rebecca "Ann" Stamos Talley, 79, of Petersburg, passed away January 27, 2020. She was born in Petersburg on July 26, 1940, to the late Angelos W. and Ruth Palmer Stamos. She was preceded in death by, James W. Talley; grandson, Nicholas R. Sokol; stepson, Thomas E. Talley; brother, Nicholas W. Stamos; and sister, Cheryle Dean Vaughan. She was an employee at W.T. Grants for 15 years, RGM of Steak and Eggs for 16 years, as well as working at Kings BBQ and The Bowling Alley. She lived a full and happy life, overcoming many obstacles along the way. She is survived by her sister, Patti Jung (Dave); daughters, Theresa Fleming, Beverly Talley, and Mary Coles; son, John W. Talley; grandchildren, Daniel Talley (Cynthia), Joshua Talley, David Browder (Torie), and Rebecca Sokol; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and devoted niece, Beverly "Kay" Mathias. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Colonial Heights chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. Brian Browder officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS, P.O. Drawer 70, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECCA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -