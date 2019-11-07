|
Mr. Reco Marcell Johns, Sr., of 198 Bethany Avenue, Claremont, Virginia, earned his wings and was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on November 2, 2019.
Reco was born September 14, 1965, in Surry County to the late Josephine Johns Hinton and William T. Johns Sr. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William T. Johns, Jr.
Reco was a graduate of Surry County High School. He was employed by Altria USA previously known as Phillip Morris as a Wastewater Treatment Operator. He possessed an exceptional work ethic. He was hardworking and dedicated to his chosen career.
Reco enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting and doing yard work. He found the most joy in spending time with his children, family and friends. Reco was a strong, sensitive and loving man who would often text special or random messages just to say... I LOVE YOU!
Reco leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Linda Johns; three children, Reco Marcell Johns Jr., Gabrielle and Micah Johns; one grandson, Jacx A'recio Johns; six loving sisters, Gwendolyn Grant (Paul), Elaine Crewe (Henry), Wynona Thomas (Reginald), Elisha Gwaltney, Gloria Haskett, and Carilla Lawson (Okorite); one brother, Norman Johns; a devoted sister-in-law, Teresa Johns; devoted and trusted friends, Wayne Gholston and Marvin Johnson, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Rd., Spring Grove, Virginia. Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., will officiate and Rev. Marvin Johnson, eulogy. Interment will follow at Swanns Point Baptist Church, Surry, VA.
Professional services entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803, online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019