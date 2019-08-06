|
Mrs. Regina (Jeannie) Yvette Manson, 71, of 16720 Amherst Ridge Pl., South Chesterfield, Virginia, earned her wings and was peacefully called home to be with her Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after a long battle with ALS, while at Chippenham Hospital.
Born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, she was the only girl of three children born to the late Elmer Blannon, Jr. and Catherine Barbara Blannon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Travis; and brother, Daryl Blannon.
Regina grew up in Detroit, Michigan. She confessed Christ at an early age and was an active member of Oak Grove AME Church, Detroit, Michigan. Regina was a product of the Michigan Public School Systems. Once Regina graduated from Mumford High School in 1966, she attended Wayne County Community College for Fashion and Designs. After completing WCCC, she was a loyal and dedicated employee for over 10 years with the J.L. Hudson Department Store.
After moving to Virginia, Regina joined and became an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church under the pastorate of Dr. Lutrelle D. Rainey, Sr. She was a member of the Missionary Ministry and from that ministry came the Stitches of Love Group; she served as the Chairperson for the Kitchen Ministry; she was a member of the Sixty Plus Connection Ministry, where she held the position of Sergeant-at-Arms and Program Committee; and she was the Coordinator for the Just Us Connection. Regina also was a member of the AARP Crater Chapter #1399.
Regina was blessed with the talent of having gifted hands. She could design and make any and everything that she would see. From that gift came Regina's Creations, where she did sewing, knitting, crocheting, upholstery, jewelry, flower arrangements and much more. Her works were done for schools, churches, and many well-known organizations. Regina also followed in the footsteps of her mother, Catherine, and grandmother, Coral Lee Downey, for being an amazing cook. Her specialties that everyone would fight over were her home-made rolls, Philadelphia Cream Cheese Pound Cake, Chocolate Pound Cake, and German Chocolate Cake. In 2017, when Regina was diagnosed with ALS, losing the mobility of her hands, she would teach her grandchildren the talent of cooking and sewing.
She was married to the late Charles L. Manson, and together they had five children.
Regina's favorite scripture was Psalm 23, "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want." and her favorite song "Jesus Is Love."
Left to cherish her memory is: her loving children, Andre (Felecia), Lawrance, Michael, and Melinda; seven grandchildren, Carissa, Camille, D'Chaudre, Rayshaun, Kayla, Haylee, and Sky; expected great-grandson, Langston Sentell; devoted brother, Eric Blannon of Belleville, MI; devoted sister-in-law, Jacqueline Harris (Willie, Sr.), Otelia D. Campbell, both of Chesterfield, Paula Franklin of Chicago, IL, and Jennifer Blannon of Inglewood, CA; several uncles; several aunts, among them devoted, Virginia (Ginger) Blannon of Santa Monica, CA, Beverly Astrop and Jacqueline (Sissy) Stevens of Detroit, MI; a number of nieces, among them devoted, Lisa, Michelle and Lonnie of Atlanta, GA; a number of nephews, among them devoted, Barry, Willie, Jr., Antonio Harris, Eric, Daryl, Anthony and Antonio Blannon; a host of cousins, among them devoted, Brenda E. Wynn; and a host of devoted friends to include, Angela Delaney, Bobby and Shirley Delaney, and Marilyn Walters; devoted childhood friends, Marla Ford and Celeste Geary, Detroit, MI; and her devoted caregivers, Alaya Bazemore, Camilla Woodson, Eve Sam, Raquel Millacci and Storm Terrell.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 6711 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield, VA. Pastor Marcus N. Leggett will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019