Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
REGINALD SHANDS

Mr. Reginald Shands, 71, affectionately known as "Big Red" of 124 South 8th Avenue, Hopewell, VA, departed this life Monday, March 16, 2020. He was a native of Hopewell and a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonnie Shands, Sr., and Emma Walden Shands; brothers, Sonnie Shands, Jr, Alvin Shands, Curtis Shands, Cecil Shands and Roy Manson; sisters, Jeanette Mallory, Mildred Bryant, Vaness Shands, and Celestine Shands.

He leaves to cherish his memories: brothers, Willie Shands, Harold Shands, Leroy Shands (Shirley), Tyrone Shands (Sandra), all of Hopewell; sisters, Alice Shands of Petersburg, Brenda Carter (Melvin) of Dinwiddie, Francine Tatum (Joseph) of Newport News, VA, and Darlene Shands of Raleigh, NC; three sisters-in-law, Bertha Manson and Carolyn Shands of Petersburg and Jean Shands of Hopewell; one aunt, Mrs. Dorothy Walden of Pittsburgh, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including a devoted family friend and caregiver, Rickey Hill.

Homegoing service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd, Hopewell, VA, 23860, Minister Michael Cruso, eulogist. Interment followed at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860 (804) 458-5357. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
