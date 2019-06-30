|
Ms. Renee Antionette Bonner was born on September 20, 1950, to Esther B. Vaughan and the late Charles T. Vaughan. Renee was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1960. She attended John Tyler Community College, where she graduated in 1970. Renee Vaughan married the late Theodore Donnell Bonner in 1980.
She was employed at Central State Hospital and Southside Virginia Training Center in the position of Forensic Mental Health Technician for 27 years. Renee was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church her entire life, serving on the Ushers Board, Woman's Association, Black Caucus Secretary and Church Women United Organizations. Renee was an active participant of bible study and also a former elder of the church.
Renee departed this life on June 26, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Xavier D. Bonner; her fathers, Charles T. Vaughan Jr. and Luther H. Sykes; mother and father-in-law, Isabell and Theodore Bonner.
Renee is survived by her mother, Esther Barnes Sykes; four sisters and one brother, Charlene Vaughan Buford, Charles T. Vaughan III (Ethel), Sue Esther Vaughan Green (Benjamin), Cordella G. Vaughan McCray (Earnest) and Delphine L. Sykes Harper (Pierre). Renee is also survived by her four children, Andre T. Vaughan (Diane), Arkell T. Vaughan, Chiquita Vaughan Roberson and Theodore D. Bonner; ten grandchildren, Andre T. Vaughan Jr. (Daria), Kennisha Edmonds, Reggie V. Roberson Jr., Mersaydees B. Vaughan, Tyrrell J. Roberson, Dedrick T. Vaughan, Arkell T. Vaughan Jr., Gabrielle M. Vaughan and Isaiah X. Wallace Bonner; two sisters-in-law, Maybell Smith and Sylvia Bonner; two brothers-in-law, Ezra Bonner (Evelyn) and Alonzo Bonner (Shirley); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington St., Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Ulysses Payne, pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m., the day of the service at 231 Grigg St., Petersburg, VA, and will also receive friends at 15 St. John Court, Petersburg, VA.
