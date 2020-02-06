Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
RENEE HARRIS AITKEN


1958 - 2020
RENEE HARRIS AITKEN Obituary
Renee Harris Aitken, 61, of Colonial Heights, formerly of Hopewell, passed away on Sunday, February, 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Peggy Elrod Harris. She is survived by her husband, Peter Aitken; son, David Aitken (Sarah); daughters, Rebecca South, Nikki DeSpencer, Alice Ferrereo (Frank); 13 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
