Ms. Rhonda Gaye Bradley, affectionately known as "Gay Gay", departed this life suddenly on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her son's residence. Rhonda was born February 28, 1968 in Richmond, Virginia to Brenda Bradley and the late Raymond Bradley, Jr.
Rhonda received her education in the Chesterfield County Public School System, Chesterfield, Virginia. At an early age, Rhonda attended Lee Chapel AME Zion which transitioned into Community Independent Methodist Church, Chesterfield, VA.
Rhonda was a very kind-hearted and free-spirited person. She was very energetic, loving and outspoken. She always made you laugh. She loved to dress. Rhonda was a true friend. She was a true ride or die who loved everyone, especially her family.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Bradley, Jr.; grandparents, George and Pinkie Stith and Clifton Baugh; great-great-grandparents, Henry and Justin Brown; brothers, Stanley and Stephon Jefferson; son, Julius Bradley; nephew, Tyrell Fields and aunt, Joan Goode.
Rhonda leaves to cherish her fond and precious memories her loving mother, Brenda Bradley; three sons, Lathius Bradley (Sherae), Rashaun Bradley (Sierra) and Raheem Bradley (Ciera); two brothers, Raymond Bradley, III (Angela) and Jermaine Bradley (Shelley); one sister, Dana Bradley; grandchildren, Lathius Bradley, J'Kwaun Bradley, Teshawn Mason, J'Zarie Bradley, Julius Bradley McDougal, Juliah Bradley, Kavon Bradley, R'hauna Bradley-Daniel, R'Haun Bradley-McDaniel, Julani, Jusiah, Jasire, Amare Williams, Amir Graves, Cashaun Bradley, Jushon Bradley and Kacen Bradley; great-grandchild, Ja'Noi Bradley; her fiancé, Bert Crocker; three uncles, Chico Bradley (Loretta), Sylvester Bradley (Hazel) and Robert Bradley (Bonita); great-aunts, Regina Jefferson and Virginia Baugh (James); nieces, Najai Bradley, Kennedy Bradley, Brooke Moore (Alonzo), Jassma Johnson and Simone Clarke; nephews, Devon Johnson, Jermaine Johnson, JaJuan Faulk, Suleman Oluliji, and Aaron Clanton who was more like a son; devoted cousins who were more like sisters, Kimberly Goode, Vanessa Briggs (Carroll), Gloria Allen (Robert) and devoted cousins who were like brothers, Tony Goode (Tamara), Harry Jefferson (Ella), Glen Jefferson, Ivan Jefferson (Betty); niece who was more like a daughter, Shakita Goode; a special niece, Genee Briggs, Tonya Ruffin & Family, Jada Carey & Family, Kisha Taylor, I'Zjona Taylor, Zj'Xari Taylor, Anthony Wyatt and the new addition to the family, KC; Tameika Flowers & Family, Sharmae Flowers & Family, Isheena Whitaker & Family and Taneisha Flowers & Family; devoted friends, Terrah Mayfield, Nicole Fields, Gina Edmonds & Family, Tanya Williams, Gladys Wyatt, Monik Williams, AJ, Tequane Mason & Family, Juanita and Sherman Edmonds, Holly Smith, Wanda Parham & Family, Sandrell Short, Garrett Mason & Family, Nicole Smith, Sonya Bland & Family, Giovannia McDougal, Tamarah Bland and Maria Bullock, Nicole Fields & Family, and Patricia Flowers; along with several other family members and friends too numerous to name.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Youngs Rd., Petersburg, VA with Rev. Alexander Williams officiating and Bishop Kenneth Hicks, Sr. eulogizing. Rhonda will be laid to rest next to her son, Julius at the Brown Family Cemetery, Chesterfield, VA The service will be live streamed. Public viewing will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. A facial covering will be required while attending all services and viewings.
The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr. Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com.