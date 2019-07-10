|
|
Rhonda Juan Sober, 60, of Spring Grove, VA passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Born in Chesterfield, VA, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Critcher. Mrs. Sober was an active member of Abundant Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Prince George. She and her husband Don have been dedicated to serving God through singing gospel music. She is now in heaven playing the piano with the heavenly hosts.
Mrs. Sober is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Don W. Sober; two daughters, Rhiannon J. Rapalee and Casey M. Rapalee; her father, Gerald Critcher; step-children, Tamara Sober, Soraya Cox and Daryl Sober; three step-grandchildren, Drew Sober, Stone Sober and Amelia Giezk; a brother, Jerry Robin Critcher; and a host of extended church family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Abundant Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Larry Hudnall, officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claremont Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019