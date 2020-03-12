|
Mr. Ricardo "Ricky" Lofton, 63, departed this life Thursday, 5 March 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lofton Sr.; and his mother, Mrs. Betty Chaney Lofton.
Ricky proudly served in the U.S. Army as Captain Ricardo Lofton, supporting HHC 1st BN, 5th Infantry Division. Ricky had a smile that would warm your heart and saw everyday as a new beginning.
He was a scholar among scholars, holding a B.S. in Psychology from Hampton Institute (University) and a Masters of Divinity from Virginia
Union University (Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology). His competitive spirit was always up to a challenge. He had a desire to help others and was always seeking wisdom and knowledge. Ricky also had a passion for the Martial Arts and excelled locally.
Ricardo leaves cherishing his memory, his true pride and joy his children, Keri Ann Lofton of Georgia, Brianna Lofton and Jordon Lofton of Petersburg; loving brothers and sisters, Vincent Lofton (Charlene) of Glen Allen, Renee Richardson (Donald) of Petersburg, Terrie Lofton-Blake of Ruther Glen, Janice Kelley (James) of Hopewell and Thomas Lofton, Jr. of Petersburg; a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends among them Frank Shaw of Petersburg.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Courthouse, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020