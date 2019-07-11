|
Mr. Richard C. Hill, 87, of Petersburg, VA, entered eternal rest in the comfort of his residence surrounded by his family on July 7, 2019. Richard was born March 11, 1932, to the late Willie Hill and Lottie Hill of Petersburg, VA. Richard was a graduate of Peabody High School, Class of 1949, and later served his country during the Korean War.
Richard's favorite football team was the legendary Dallas Cowboys and he never missed the opportunity to see his team win or lose. He was a loyal die-hard Cowboy's Fan.
Richard was employed at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Inc. in Petersburg, VA. He retired with 25 plus years of service from Central State Hospital. He also drove the school bus for Petersburg Public Schools System for many years.
Richard enjoyed helping others as he provided rides to and from work to many. He was a family man and took pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Richard was a hardworking man who would lend a hand to many. His famous quotes were "I put the boots on the bear" and "handcuff lightning and put thunder in jail." He will be remembered for his humor, kindness, selflessness and love for his family, friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Sammy Hill, Charles Hill, Hugh Nelson Hill and James Tillman, and three sisters, Lillian Mabry, Grace Archer and Eunice Watts.
Richard C. Hill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lillian A. Smith Hill; six children, Sharon Wilson of Mira Loma, CA, Richette Houston (Lewis), Henrietta Bland and Theresa Stevenson of Petersburg, VA; sons, Keith Hill (Deborah) of Jacksonville, FL and Olin Hill (April) of District Heights, MD. Richard also leaves to cherish seventeen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Hill (Pearl) and Wallace Hill (Faith), both of Petersburg, VA; sister-in-law, Helen Sharpe; two brothers-in-law, Robert Sharpe of Petersburg, VA and William Smith of New York; a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Greater Faith A.M.E. Zion Church, 1301 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family may be contacted by calling his niece Carmen Sharpe-Edmonds at 804-691-1458.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019