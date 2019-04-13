Home

Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaver Dam UMC Cemetery
714 Beaverdam Church Road
Rockingham, NC
RICHARD CLEVELAND DAVIS

Richard Cleveland Davis, 80, a former resident of Colonial Heights, passed away at uner Hospice care in Wilmington, NC, Thursday, April 11, 2019. A native of Richmond County, NC, he was the son of the late Grace R. Davis and Reba Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, the former Carolyn June Clark; one brother, Rhumilles "Junior" Davis; and three sisters, Glenda Faye Davis Howell, Patricia Davis Kimrey and Jane Yates Corbin.
He is survived by one son, Steven Davis of Portland, Oregon; a grandson, Harper Keeney Davis; a granddaughter, Eliza Keeney Davis; and one sister, Phyllis Wilson Cassidy of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Richard served his country in the U.S. Army in an anti-aircraft missile battery during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was honorably discharged in 1963. He had been a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church in Rockingham, NC, and Immanuel Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, VA, and the American Legion. He retired from a career with Honeywell Corporation as a lab technician.
Richard was always happy when spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He could fix or repair most anything, and he did. He loved spending time in Myrtle Beach and Key West, and visited both frequently. He believed in a well-maintained car, a well-manicured lawn, doting on his grandchildren, and a bowl of popcorn after a hard day's work.
A graveside service officiated by Rev. Terry Cornelius will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 14, at Beaver Dam UMC Cemetery at 714 Beaverdam Church Road in Rockingham, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the (www.alz.org).
Carter Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be posted online at www.carterfuneral.net.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 13, 2019
