Mr. Richard Clifford Felder, Sr., affectionately known "Fat Cliff," of 830 Hamilton Avenue, Petersburg, VA, received his wings on March 14, 2019.
He was born on February 18, 1960, to Anna Taylor Tinsley. He is also survived by his children, Lachelle Gates (Bernard), Laqual Gates, Clifton ""Chubby"" Raines, Takeyah ""Kee Kee"" Robinson, Lamar ""Mar-Mar"" Raines, Clifton ""Bee Bee"" Robinson, and Robert ""Bobby"" Raines; thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; aunts and uncle, Shirley Davis, Rosa Raines (Deacon Roosevelt), Evangelist Mary A. Jessup (John); and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was baptized at Good Shepherd Baptist Church at an early age. He was employed at Harrison Supermarket in Petersburg, VA.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Abraham Felder, Sr.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Elder Wesley Taylor, Jr., eulogist. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019