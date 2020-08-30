1/1
RICHARD D. JAMES
Richard D. James, 76, of North Dinwiddie departed this life August 15, 2020. He is the son of William Thomas James and Mildred Bowling James. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas L James Sr and niece Wanda James.
He retired from Brown & Williamson and was a member of Washington Street United Methodist Church.
He leaves to cherish precious memories his sister, Mildred Ann Harvill (Chuck); sister in law, Mary James; nephews, Tommy James, Billy James, Dale James; nieces, Kristine James and Kim James; a number of great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at Washington Street United Methodist Church at a date to be determined later.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Washington Street United Methodist Church, 22 E Washington St, Petersburg, VA 23803.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

