RICHARD DEWAYNE FERGUSON
1976 - 2020
Richard "Richie" Dwayne Ferguson, 44, of Petersburg passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Alice Bittner; paternal grandparents, William and Mary Ferguson; and brother-in-law, James Andrew White. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Karen Ferguson; parents, William John Ferguson, Jr. and Caroline Bittner Ferguson; sister, Kimberly Ann White; brother and sister-in-law, William Christian Ferguson and HoChong Ferguson; step son, Ryan Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Southlawn Memorial Park for a memorial gathering. Final rest will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
