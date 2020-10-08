1/1
RICHARD EARL BRANCH
1952 - 2020
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Mr. Richard Earl Branch 68, of 21404 Chesterfield Avenue, South Chesterfield, VA, entered into eternal rest. He was born in Petersburg General Hospital on June 28, 1952 to Richard George Hudgins and Estelle Marie Branch.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Estelle Marie Stewart; father, Richard George Hudgins; brother, Anthony Hudgins and step-father, Moses Stewart, Sr.
Richard was a Chesterfield County native for most of his life. He attended Union Branch Baptist Church in Chesterfield, VA, with his mother in his early years and later became a member of Living Word Ministries in Colonial Heights, VA, where he served in the "Men In Charge" (Men's Ministry) for some years.
He also served one term in the United States Marines immediately following his high school graduation. He spent a good portion of his life driving tractor trailers long distance and in his most recent years, he worked in the construction business until the day of his demise.
Richard was a very loyal and caring son to his mother Marie, a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle as well as an extremely dear friend to so many. He was a very diligent, dedicated and committed worker towards any job or task that he had to perform.
He is survived by his two daughters, Hope Branch Banks (Purvis) of North Prince George, VA, and Rochelle Beale of Richmond, VA. Richard life will always be honored and cherished by his three grandson, Ike Mason, Damani Banks and Jaden Banks all of North Prince George, VA, and one granddaughter, Makiayah Mines of Richmond, VA; three sisters, Patricia Ann Stewart and Jacqueline Moore both of South Chesterfield, VA, and Patricia Graham (Rev. Charles Graham) of Orlando, FL; two dedicated uncles, Rev. Arthur Hudgins, Sr. (First Lady Juanita) of Chesterfield, VA, and Norvell Stewart (Liz) of Brooklyn, NY; a loving aunt, Ella W. Taylor of Hillsborough, NJ: two very dear and loyal friends, Darryl Hughes (Tina) and Carol Pegram (Serenity-Daughter) all of South Chesterfield, VA; devoted cousins; George Branch (Monica) of Prince George, VA, Zsahnelle Thompson, and Debo'Rah Thompson (Johnell) all of North Prince George, VA, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives, and friends and co-workers.
A service of love and remembrance will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Arthur Hudgins, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
05:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
I remember when we were in high school and you would run from me because I teased you about me being your aunt and I’m three years younger than you. I love you and will miss seeing you from time to time in Ettrick. May you rest In Peace.
Love Aunt Tater
October 6, 2020
He was sweet and kind he will be missed RIH Richard
monica warren
Family
October 3, 2020
When I moved to ettrick u were the first person I met and let me know that I was safe here and when u met my husband we instantly became a family my brother I miss you so much not a day goes by that I don't think about you or see you in the many works you have done around ettrick. You will be greatly missed but God has an Angel love you always.
Tina Hughes
Neighbor
October 3, 2020
My neighbor, and friend. May you rest in power! Words cannot even begin to express my hurt. Condolences and prayers to the family, and friends. May the God of comfort give us ALL the peace that surpasses ALL understanding. You are extremely missed, but NEVER forgotten. Rest well my friend. God got you!
Ministers Carole and Serenity Pegram
Neighbor
