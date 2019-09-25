|
Richard Edward Greene, 85, of 20332 Bonner Drive, Sutherland, VA, entered into eternal rest peacefully at his residence. He was a native of Dinwiddie County and the son of the late Mamie L. Greene. At an early age, he confessed Christ and join the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA.
Richard retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation as a truck driver with over 28 years of dedicated service and was currently employed with the Dinwiddie County Landfill at the Rohoic site. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, race cars, collecting all kinds of items, and blues music.
He was predeceased by his wife, Effie C. Greene; one brother, Lankley Greene; two sisters, Dorothy Mae Gholson and Mary Anna Gates; one son, Christopher Mason; and a lifelong companion of 51 years, Mary V. Mason.
Richard leaves to cherish memories of him, three daughters; Laura Powell (Russell) of Prince George, Effie Greene of Sutherland, and Lisa Thompson of North Dinwiddie; one son, Joseph Thompson of Sutherland; five grandchildren, Darius Mason Sr., Devon Mason, Mario Johnson, Latoya Powell and Lakeisha Powell; five great-grandchildren; devoted friends, Russell Coleman, Emmett Wiggins, Mary Ann Champ, Lillie M. Bonner; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, with the pastor, Rev. Kevin Northam, officiating, Rev Earl Thompson, eulogizing. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the residence of his daughter, Lisa Thompson, 4402 Widgeon Ct., North Dinwiddie and can be contacted at 804-720-6279.
Mr. Greene can be viewed on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at the funeral home and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Funeral services entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA, 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019