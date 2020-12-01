Richard Gareth "Gary" Eichler, went home to his Heavenly Father, Friday, November 27, 2020, whom he served his entire life through his music. Gary was born January 28, 1938 in Erie, Pennsylvania, and lived there until he enlisted in the Army, stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia, where he played trombone in the U.S. Army Band. Gary was well known in the Tri-City area as an accomplished organist and pianist, playing in numerous area churches for over 65 years. Gary also played for the Southernaires and the Children's Theatre.
Gary leaves for now his wife of 37 years, Shirley; his son, Greg (Cyndi) Eichler of Chestertown, Maryland; his step-daughter, Crystal (Troy) Phelps of Colonial Heights, Virginia; his sister, Faith Eichler of Houston, Texas; his brother, Paul (Sharon) Eichler of Mechanicsville, Virginia; his brother, Steve (Maria) Eichler of Laguna, California; and four grandchildren, Cody (Maggie), Caleb, Collin and Toby.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Colonial Christian Church, 295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Private interment will be held in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at church. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Christian Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.