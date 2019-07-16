Richard Harper "Uncle Bubba," 72, of 11324 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie, Va., departed this life Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, at his residence.

He was born April 16, 1947, to the late Arthur J. Harper Jr. and Lillie Mae Harper. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ollie M. Brooks, and brother-in-law, Henry Brooks. At an early age, he was a member of Gravel Run Baptist Church and later joined St. John Christian Community Church, where he served on the Trustee Board. He was employed with Robert Burns & Co, as a Machine Operator for several years before retiring. He enjoyed working on lawn mowers, tractors and enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and his two dogs "Muffin & Hammer."

He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 33 years, Myra Harper of Dinwiddie, VA; four devoted daughters, Alice Rives of Petersburg, VA, Earleen Ballard (Leo) of Chester, VA, Gail Hobbs (Rodney) of Petersburg, VA, Kim Fulton of Ft Lauderdale, FL; two devoted sons, Lloyd Green (Cheryl) of Petersburg, VA, Ervin Fulton (Lollita) of Texas; one sister, Shirley Branch (Edward) of Petersburg, VA; four brothers-in-law, Kaiser Simmons (Melvina) of Petersburg, VA, Gerald Simmons, Michael Simmons, Claude Simmons, Jr., all of North Dinwiddie, VA, two sisters-in -law, Frenchie Miller of North Dinwiddie, VA, Renda Simmons of Wilson, NC; three devoted nieces, Bertha Jones (Larry), Virginia Jeter, Barbara Harper; one nephew, James Harper; one aunt, Bertha Manson; one uncle, Henry Jones, Jr. (Joyace); nineteen grandchildren, two devoted, Damon J Ballard, Jene' Fulton; twenty great grand-children; six great-nieces; two great nephews; a host of cousins and friends; devoted cousins, Phil Walker, David Washington; devoted friends, Oscar Bonner, Orell Tatum, Calvin Batts, Theodore (Frog) Wynn, Jack Banes, St. John Christian Community Church Family, and the Piney Beach Family.

A homegoing service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Gravel Run Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Rev. Dr. Larry D. Brown, Sr., pastor, and Rev. Barry Brown, officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA. Published in The Progress-Index from July 16 to July 17, 2019