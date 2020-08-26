Richard L. Womack, 86, of Petersburg, Va., passed away on August 21, 2020. Born in South Boston, Va., he was retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company in Petersburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delories A. Womack, and his son, Richard A. Womack.

He is survived by his daughters, Marsha Hoffman (Gary), Dawnn Donahue (Charles); his grandchildren, Danny Hoffman, Jason Hoffman, Robert Conrad, and Michael Womack. He also has 2 great-grandchildren, Jeremy Conrad and Michael Womack Jr.; plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment will be at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Va.

