|
|
Mr. Richard Lee Crockett, Sr., age 68, of 5229 Ruffin Road, Prince George, VA, went into eternal rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home. He was a native of Prince George County and was born August 17, 1951 to the late Robert Crockett, Sr. and Maggie Brooks Crockett.
He was a member of New Beginning Fellowship of God in Hopewell, VA, Pastor Marvin Johnson, Sr. and former pastor late, Apostle Florence B. Coleman until his health started to fail and he could no longer go. He loved to go to church and always talked about going back to the House of God.
He loved fishing, hunting and sports. He was also a member of East Virginia Hunting Club which served as Hunting Club President and played on the Blue Socks Baseball Team. He started working for Kentucky Fried Chicken while in high school and as Manager for many years. Everyone knew him as "Chicken-Man." He was a talker and he loved people and had never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Crockett, Jr.; a sister, Loraine Crockett; and brother-in-law, Richard Beasley.
Richard leaves to cherish his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Carolyn; three children, Chenniek Crockett of Chesterfield, VA, Richard Lee "Ricky" Crockett (Ashlee) of Prince George, VA, and Sherika Robinson (Donta) of Dinwiddie, VA; six grandchildren, Arionnia Wooden, Luis "Louie" Amil III, A'Dasja Robinson, Ayden Crockett, Acesyn Crockett and Ka'Lasja Robinson; siblings, Dorothy Beasley of Dinwiddie, VA; Deacon James Lee Crockett (Mabel) of Prince George, William Lee Crockett (Loretha) of Hopewell, VA; David Lee Crockett (Dominica) and Reagan Keith Crockett (Georgia significant other), both of Prince George, VA, and Ernestine Mason of New York; only living uncle, Bobby Pettaway (Sharon) of Prince George, VA; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Crockett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor. The entombment to follow at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019