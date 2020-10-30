Mr. Richard O. Graham, affectionately known as "Rich Gram" departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born April 19, 1989 in Newark, NJ to Gloria Taylor and raised by his mother Rosa Graham.
Richard lived the majority of his youth years in Bennettsville, SC along with his mother and his three siblings. They later moved to Petersburg, VA, where he attended Peabody Middle School and graduated from Petersburg High School Class of 2008.
While at Petersburg High School he ran cross-country and was a member of the wrestling team where he won several championships. Richard also enjoyed playing football, baseball and working out. He was very athletic.
Richard was employed as a SMT at Central State Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ricky Taylor; one aunt, Dorothy Davis and one uncle, William Graham.
Richard leaves to cherish precious memories: his mothers, Rosa Graham and Gloria Taylor; his daughter, Sch'Niyah Benson (whom he was very active in her life and he deeply loved and cherished her); siblings, Derrick Graham, Isameena Graham, Erica Graham, Lois Jones, James Graham, Angela Pickett, Patricia Hedgeman, and Alisha Hemingway; two aunts, Barbara Graham and Harriet Graham; uncles, Tobey Graham; devoted friends, Montrel McDaniel, Luis Roldan, Tavon Walker, Tyrone Hughes and Damien Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Rich Gram loved his family and friends with his whole heart and he will be deeply missed!
Graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.