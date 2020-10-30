1/1
RICHARD O. GRAHAM
1989 - 2020
Mr. Richard O. Graham, affectionately known as "Rich Gram" departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born April 19, 1989 in Newark, NJ to Gloria Taylor and raised by his mother Rosa Graham.

Richard lived the majority of his youth years in Bennettsville, SC along with his mother and his three siblings. They later moved to Petersburg, VA, where he attended Peabody Middle School and graduated from Petersburg High School Class of 2008.

While at Petersburg High School he ran cross-country and was a member of the wrestling team where he won several championships. Richard also enjoyed playing football, baseball and working out. He was very athletic.

Richard was employed as a SMT at Central State Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ricky Taylor; one aunt, Dorothy Davis and one uncle, William Graham.

Richard leaves to cherish precious memories: his mothers, Rosa Graham and Gloria Taylor; his daughter, Sch'Niyah Benson (whom he was very active in her life and he deeply loved and cherished her); siblings, Derrick Graham, Isameena Graham, Erica Graham, Lois Jones, James Graham, Angela Pickett, Patricia Hedgeman, and Alisha Hemingway; two aunts, Barbara Graham and Harriet Graham; uncles, Tobey Graham; devoted friends, Montrel McDaniel, Luis Roldan, Tavon Walker, Tyrone Hughes and Damien Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Rich Gram loved his family and friends with his whole heart and he will be deeply missed!

Graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
16 entries
October 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Rich’s daughter and the entire Graham family. He was a beautiful person taken from this world way to soon.
Britney Jefferson
Friend
October 29, 2020
Graham family - I had the pleasure of working with Rich at Poplar for years. Rich was a respectful, kind, and caring young man. It breaks my heart to know we have lost him so soon. My thoughts and prayers are with you today and in the difficult days ahead.
Belinda Ingram
Friend
October 29, 2020
I am gonna surly miss you Graham. I remember all those talks about Jamaican and Chinese Food. It was great working with you. May your soul RIP
Sophia Cain-Betton
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Thoughts & prayers to you in Heaven and your family, daughter, & friends left behind. Your loss is a hole in our hearts.
Vanessa Morel
Coworker
October 29, 2020
R.I.P young man. To Icee, Ms. Graham, and family; my family and I would like to express our sincere condolences.
robert walker
October 28, 2020
I'm still at a loss for words..
You will be missed always and remembered in my heart forever❤
Kimberly Dent
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Surely, goodness and mercy shall follow all the days of life.
Lisa Wilson
Family
October 28, 2020
God has called for one of his angel. Rich Gram strived to work to jobs to make sure his baby girl was taken care. He told me he wanted to buy a house. He finally was accomplishing his goals. I am ever so proud to have been his coworker and his friend. Prayers for the family. RIH Rich Gram
SST K. Bailey
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Love you Rich! Praying over your family
Alonda Royal
Friend
October 27, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
James Clark and Family
Family
October 27, 2020
Unc I will miss you... Definitely gone too soon. We love you!
Joseph Walker
Family
October 27, 2020
My friend... My heart is super heavy! He will truly be missed by many! Praying for the family and baby girl.
Shawn
Friend
October 26, 2020
Prayers of Comfort and Peace toThe Graham .Baby girl your Daddy love you to the moon and beyond
Janice Jones
Coworker
October 26, 2020
My heart was truly saddened at the loss of Graham. We were coworkers but I had adopted him as a son. Words can not express how deeply hurt I am of his passing. May the love of God strengthen you all at this time. He will be missed at Central State.
Lisa H
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Out Prayers are with the family. I worked with Richard at Poplar Springs. He was one of the most respectful young men I have ever met. My condolences
Tajuan Scott
Coworker
October 26, 2020
I can't believe you and that smile will no longer be here with us! May God watch over your beautiful daughter and family. Til We Meet Again!
ANGELA JACOBS
Friend
