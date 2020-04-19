Home

RICHARD HOFFMAN
More Obituaries for RICHARD HOFFMAN
RICHARD O. HOFFMAN SR.

RICHARD O. HOFFMAN SR. Obituary
Richard O. Hoffman, Sr. Went home to the Lord on April 14,2020. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Thelma Hoffman. He survived by a sister, Peggy Hoffman and a brother, Bobby Hoffman. Richard is also survived by his daughter, Linda Hoffman and his son, Richard O. Hoffman, Jr (Tubby). Along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
Richard served in the United States Army and later spent his life as a truck driver and mechanic. Left behind with a broken heart is his beloved little dog, Sissy Bug.
Richard left us with many memories to include his famous saying "It'll be alright!"
Due to current circumstances a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local SPCA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
