Richard Scott, 94, of Chester, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020, while under the care of Hospice and his daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Johnny Miles. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dot; and parents, Anna and Charles W. Scott. Richard is survived by his long-time companion, Alice Connie; son, James Scott (Connie) and daughters, Nancy Wells (Gilbert) and Brenda Cornett. He leaves three grandchildren, Chris Wells, RT Wrenn (Mary) and Amy Heavner (Phil). Richard also has three great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Bryce and Addison. He is survived by 3 of his 11 siblings, Anna Newcomb, Pauline Ogburn and Warren Scott; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was loved by so many. Richard retired as an equipment operator at Shoosmith in 1988 and was blessed with a long and active retirement. Interment will be private at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020