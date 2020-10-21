Richard Wayne Ramsey, Sr., 76, passed away on October 19, 2020 after a courageous five year battle with cancer. Richard was known for his infectiously upbeat outlook on life and was an inspiration to all.
He is survived by his beloved companion, Kornelia Cox Blaha; sons, Richard Wayne Ramsey, Jr. (Pam), Brandon Rives Ramsey (Julie), and Clinton Todd Ramsey; granddaughter, Taylor Ramsey; and sister, Elaine Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Marks and Richard Henry Ramsey; and two brothers, Clinton and Gary Ramsey.
Richard's lifetime love of sports began when he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball while a member of the Petersburg High School class of 1964. He was also on the Colonial Heights Legion Post 284 baseball team, which won the 1961 American Legion World Series in Hastings, Nebraska. Later in life, he was an avid golfer and loved spending time at his house in the Outer Banks. He also enjoyed reading poetry with his granddaughter, Taylor.
Richard will be forever remembered by a vast host of friends whose lives were indelibly brightened by his contagious and uninhibited joy, along with his beautiful smile. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.