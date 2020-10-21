1/1
RICHARD W RAMSEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Wayne Ramsey, Sr., 76, passed away on October 19, 2020 after a courageous five year battle with cancer. Richard was known for his infectiously upbeat outlook on life and was an inspiration to all.
He is survived by his beloved companion, Kornelia Cox Blaha; sons, Richard Wayne Ramsey, Jr. (Pam), Brandon Rives Ramsey (Julie), and Clinton Todd Ramsey; granddaughter, Taylor Ramsey; and sister, Elaine Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Marks and Richard Henry Ramsey; and two brothers, Clinton and Gary Ramsey.
Richard's lifetime love of sports began when he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball while a member of the Petersburg High School class of 1964. He was also on the Colonial Heights Legion Post 284 baseball team, which won the 1961 American Legion World Series in Hastings, Nebraska. Later in life, he was an avid golfer and loved spending time at his house in the Outer Banks. He also enjoyed reading poetry with his granddaughter, Taylor.
Richard will be forever remembered by a vast host of friends whose lives were indelibly brightened by his contagious and uninhibited joy, along with his beautiful smile. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved