|
|
Ms. Richetta Louise Blakes Taylor, affectionately called, "Mama Lou", and "Lou," of 831 E. Ellerslie Avenue, Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was born on July 27, 1933, in Sussex County to John and Georgia Inez Blakes. She was educated in the Sussex County School System, attending Sussex County Training School, Waverly, VA.
Lou was employed as a Seamstress at Hampco, Inc., Martinsville, VA, and retired from Ingram Book Company, Petersburg, VA in 1998. She enjoyed flower gardening, vacationing with her children and grandchildren, spending time with the family and cooking (especially fruit cakes, homemade hand-churned ice cream, and black-eyed peas and tomatoes during Black History Month).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon John Jasper Blakes and Deaconess Georgia Inez Blakes; one sister, Deaconess Annie Lee Blakes Granderson; brother-in-law, Deacon Gerald R. Ganderson; adopted sister/cousin, Martha Ann Wooten Massenburg; aunts, Susie Wooten, Thelma Simpson and Jeanette Cottemond; and a loving and caring roommate at Colonial Heights Health Care Center, Ms. Betty E. Allen.
Mrs. Taylor leaves to cherish her memory: three devoted children, Lydia Taylor Batson and Terri Ann Taylor, both of Petersburg, VA, and Robert D. Taylor, Jr. (Beth) of Chesterfield, VA; grandson, Cory C. Batson of Petersburg, VA, and granddaughter, Brittany Marie Taylor of Charlottesville, VA; brother, Rev. William N. Blakes (Barbara) of Ettrick, VA; sister, Maude Whitaker (Howard) of Petersburg, VA; adopted sister/cousin, Cecil M. Wooten Heard of New York; niece, Jill Moore Winfield of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Mark Thompson, Jr., Chester, VA; niece, Parmel Blakes and nephew, Thearen Blakes, both of San Antonio, TX; and a devoted young woman Mama Lou always called her daughter, Ivy P. Cary of Petersburg, VA; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to the staff at Colonial Heights Health Care & Rehabilitation Center and Southside Regional Medical Center for the exceptional care given to Mama Lou.
A private graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020