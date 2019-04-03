|
Rick A. Price, 62, of Matoaca, passed away at Southside Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Rick was born September 17, 1956, in Petersburg, Virginia, to Mildred (Mickey) Pruett Price and the late Jack James Price. Rick was a life-long resident of Chesterfield County. After graduation from Matoaca High School, he worked for the Chesterfield County Public School Maintenance Department, retiring after 30 years.
Rick was married for over 30 years to Susan Peace Price, who survived him, in addition to his mother. Also surviving is one son, Michael, his wife, Amy and their daughter, Nevaeh of North Carolina. Two brothers, Jerry Dwayne Price of Colonial Heights and Scott Kenneth Price and wife, Kim of South Chesterfield.
Rick enjoyed water sports, especially fishing, his computer, gospel and bluegrass music. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is planned for 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 19600 Halloway Avenue, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803 with the Reverend Scott Price officiating. Visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad, 5711 River Road, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019