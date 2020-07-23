1/1
RICKEY DARNELL BEASLEY
1962 - 2020
Mr. Rickey Darnell Beasley of 826 Glendale Mill Road, Freeman, VA, departed this life on Friday, July 18, 2020. He was born July 1, 1962 to the late George E. Beasley and Alice R. Henderson Beasley. Rickey attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and cutting grass for people. Rickey was an impeccable dresser.

Rickey was preceded in death by his brothers, George S. Beasley and John Carlton Beasley. He is survived by three daughters, Keasa and Tosha Johnson and Rickita Beasley all of Petersburg, VA; five grandchildren; four brothers, Herbert C. Beasley (Jackie), Charles N. Beasley (Ramona), and Billy J. Beasley (Vonda) all of Petersburg, VA, and Milton L. Beasley (Lillie) of Eaton NC; five sisters, devoted Margaret Odell Beasley Jones (Larry) of Freeman, VA, Ella D. Beasley, Norma J. Beasley (Robert), Gladys M. Beasley Clanton (Thomas) and Deaconess Theresa R. Bonner of Prince George, VA; two uncles, Joe King Beasley of Petersburg, VA and William E. Henderson of Dinwiddie, VA; three aunts, Marian Roy of Detroit, MI, Mamie Coleman of Kansas City, MO, and Lillian Givens of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Willie L. Jones and Monte Burnette; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

"My brother, you're gone too soon. God took you because he's got work for you to do in heaven. All your heart aches are gone. No more pain and sadness now. You will have joy now and you will be truly missed. May you rest in peace."

Graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Herbert W. Anderson, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Prayers for my family and his children. I loved my uncle Ricky dearly. Love your niece, Tara Beasley Gleaves
Tara Gleaves
Family
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Freddie & Nancy Hardy
Friend
July 22, 2020
My condolences extended to the family,Rickey will be greatly missed from Uncle Bill and children.
Katonda Beasley Harrison
Family
July 22, 2020
Carol Burnett will always love and miss you Rickey..this is a tough pill to.swallow
Judy Blount
Family
July 21, 2020
The dancing machine!!Got dammit The Great longLiveTheRickster!!
Stacy Clanton
Family
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the family
Arkeya Gurley
Friend
July 21, 2020
Uncle Rickey was everybody’s favorite. He was indeed a good person and will be truly missed. Praying for my Beasley family. I love you dearly uncle. Missing you so much. Until we meet again.
LaTonia Studivant
July 21, 2020
Praying for this family during their Breavement.
Beverly A Love
Friend
July 21, 2020
Shimeka Thorpe
Family
July 21, 2020
To Gloria , Pearl & Traci

My sincere condolences are extended to the family. May all the memories that you shared with Ricky will bring comfort, peace, joy and strength now and the days ahead.
Brenda Webb & Webb Family
Friend
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies...he was a very special man.Sometimes life takes unexpected turns....but we must realize God wouldnt put you through what you couldnt bear..We will see this lovely man again. We love you always..PRETTY RICKY
Sheena Bland
Family
July 21, 2020
Uncle Ricky was more like a brother to me especially during the primary and teenage years growing up in Dinwiddie County. Some of the younger cousins don't remember when I used to ride the bus with Uncle Ricky and Norma Jean. He always spoke what was on his mind. They used to cover for me when I just didn't go home and would ride the bus to grandmas house without mom and dad knowing that I was going home with him and Norma Jean. Those were the "Good Times" back then in the Cattail. Those memories will always last with me. They were some of the best memories in my life. Uncle Ricky, I will miss all of the laughs and jokes that we have shared over the years. I will continue praying for Rickita, Keisha, and sister T and the grandkids. I love my dad, aunts, uncles and cousins. You all have truly been through a lot. I pray that this loss will bring EVERYBODY closer together. The family unit is strong and God is the one who created family. He loves family and unity of family. Family continue to remain strong in love, joy, patience and peace together. Love you all. "Glo Glo"
Gloria Harris
July 20, 2020
Fred
Fred Vaughan
Friend
July 20, 2020
To Family, We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Ricky. May God bring peace and comfort to you during this sad time.
Ann (Bonner) Taylor & Delorise (Bonner) Scott
Family
July 20, 2020
Uncle Rickey I love you sooo much you were like a daddy to me Im gonna miss you sooo much my heart is hurting right now but I know youre ok so many unforgettable memories love always Tee♥♥
Cassondra Beasley
Family
July 19, 2020
This really hurts me soooo bad daddy you just dont know,I wasnt ready for you to leave me unsuddenly...its a different type of hurt,me and your grandkids will truly miss you......I LOVE YOU,ALWAYS AND FOREVER,REMEMBER THAT...this got me crying just to know that I have to watch you go in the ground,forever
Rickita Beasley
Daughter
