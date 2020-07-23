Mr. Rickey Darnell Beasley of 826 Glendale Mill Road, Freeman, VA, departed this life on Friday, July 18, 2020. He was born July 1, 1962 to the late George E. Beasley and Alice R. Henderson Beasley. Rickey attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and cutting grass for people. Rickey was an impeccable dresser.
Rickey was preceded in death by his brothers, George S. Beasley and John Carlton Beasley. He is survived by three daughters, Keasa and Tosha Johnson and Rickita Beasley all of Petersburg, VA; five grandchildren; four brothers, Herbert C. Beasley (Jackie), Charles N. Beasley (Ramona), and Billy J. Beasley (Vonda) all of Petersburg, VA, and Milton L. Beasley (Lillie) of Eaton NC; five sisters, devoted Margaret Odell Beasley Jones (Larry) of Freeman, VA, Ella D. Beasley, Norma J. Beasley (Robert), Gladys M. Beasley Clanton (Thomas) and Deaconess Theresa R. Bonner of Prince George, VA; two uncles, Joe King Beasley of Petersburg, VA and William E. Henderson of Dinwiddie, VA; three aunts, Marian Roy of Detroit, MI, Mamie Coleman of Kansas City, MO, and Lillian Givens of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Willie L. Jones and Monte Burnette; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
"My brother, you're gone too soon. God took you because he's got work for you to do in heaven. All your heart aches are gone. No more pain and sadness now. You will have joy now and you will be truly missed. May you rest in peace."
Graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Herbert W. Anderson, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.