Uncle Ricky was more like a brother to me especially during the primary and teenage years growing up in Dinwiddie County. Some of the younger cousins don't remember when I used to ride the bus with Uncle Ricky and Norma Jean. He always spoke what was on his mind. They used to cover for me when I just didn't go home and would ride the bus to grandmas house without mom and dad knowing that I was going home with him and Norma Jean. Those were the "Good Times" back then in the Cattail. Those memories will always last with me. They were some of the best memories in my life. Uncle Ricky, I will miss all of the laughs and jokes that we have shared over the years. I will continue praying for Rickita, Keisha, and sister T and the grandkids. I love my dad, aunts, uncles and cousins. You all have truly been through a lot. I pray that this loss will bring EVERYBODY closer together. The family unit is strong and God is the one who created family. He loves family and unity of family. Family continue to remain strong in love, joy, patience and peace together. Love you all. "Glo Glo"

Gloria Harris